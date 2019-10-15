Doctor from Reality TV Show Botched Marries Greek-American Partner on Santorini

Dr. Paul Nassif, from the TV show Botched, that shows people having messed-up plastic surgery fixed, now has a Mrs. Dr. Nassif: Greek-American partner Brittany Pattakos, whom he married in an intimate ceremony on Santorini although it wasn’t explained how that could happen on an island that’s always overrun with people.

“I married my best friend…meet the new Mrs. Brittany Nassif!” he said as he shared wedding photos with his followers on social media, said the Sydney-based Greek City Times about the plastic surgeon

Nassif, 57, and his now wife, 28, got married first at Saint Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church in Los Angeles and just to make sure, did it again in Greece on Oct. 6.

He surprised his bride by serenading her with Lady Gaga’s Always Remember Us This Way from their favorite movie A Star is Born, bringing his wife and guests to tears, the report said.

She had some surprises too, playing a slideshow of photos for her groom, honoring his late mother at the event where they posed in front of romantic blue-and-white settings for which the Greek island is famous, home to many weddings.