Turkey Raises Stakes, Tension Over Cyprus Drilling

Turkey’s double-barreled assaults – drilling in Cypriot waters for energy – and invading northern Syria to go after the Kurds, an American ally in the fight against ISIS who were abandoned by President Donald Trump – is threatening to raise tensions to conflict level and bringing worry it will unleash more refugees and migrants on the European Union through Greek islands.

Defying Cyprus, Greece, the United States and the EU, which has issued only soft sanctions over the drilling, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is going full-steam ahead with the drilling and being so aggressive in Syria that even Trump has called for a pullback.

The EU said it would set up a sanctions regime targeting companies and individuals involved in Turkey’s “illegal drilling activity of hydrocarbons,” near areas in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) which have already been licensed to foreign companies, including America’s ExxonMobil.

The Turkish government said it would “resolutely carry on” with its drilling activities and vowed to retaliate against any EU measures targeting it, The Wall Street Journal said in a report with Erdogan having threatened to send 3.67 million refugees who came to Turkey fleeing war and strife in the Middle East and other countries toi the EU.

“We will seriously reconsider our cooperation with the EU on certain areas due to its unlawful and biased stance,” Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, the paper reported. France’s Total energy company is also drilling and French warships conducted joint naval exercises with Cyprus near the EEZ.

Italy’s Eni is also looking but after having been scared off by a Turkish warship previously, the company CEO said he will pull out if a war or conflict seems imminent, raising the stakes for all parties involved.

Turkey doesn’t recognize parts of Cyprus’ EEZ nor the United Nations’ Law of the Seas and Erdogan has been unstoppable on all fronts with the EU worried over his retaliation threats and Greece walking the line too.

But Turkey’s latest move, targeting an area that Cypriot government has already licensed for gas exploration by European companies, is more aggressive, the Journal said.

“It marks a serious escalation in the conflict” over the gas fields, Nicolò Sartori, an energy and defense analyst at Rome’s Institute for International Affairs. Sanctions alone, however, are unlikely to force Ankara to back off, he told the paper.

“Turkey’s actions are political, not commercial,” Sartori said. “Sanctions against individuals or ships won’t stop Erdogan. The solution has to be political,” he added.