Population in Moria Hotspot at All-Time Record High of 13,842

MYTILENE, Lesbos – The population at the Reception and Identification Centre (RIC) in Moria reached an all-time record of 13,842 people on Tuesday, as migrants and refugees continued to pour in to the island from neighbouring Turkey, at a rate of more than a hundred a day. A total of 271 foreign nationals arrived on Lesbos in the 36 hours between midnight on Sunday and noon on Tuesday, while another 80 people arrived on Chios and 135 on Samos.

Of those in the Moria hotspot, 1060 are unaccompanied or separated children seeking asylum, of which 55 are due to depart at the end of the week in a bid to relieve overcrowding in the camp.

A total of 997 asylum-seekers reached Lesbos the previous week (October 7-13), while another 490 landed on Chios and 76 on Samos, bringing the total number of migrants and refugees arriving at the islands of the northern Aegean to 1,563.