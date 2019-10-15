Lebanon, Cyprus to Work on Curbing Migrant Arrivals by Boat

By Associated Press October 15, 2019

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 file photo, migrants from Syria walk towards a refugee camp at Kokkinotrimithia, outside of the capital Nicosia, in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

NICOSIA (AP) — Lebanon’s defense minister said his country and Cyprus have agreed to work together on curbing boat loads of migrants from reaching the east Mediterranean island nation.

Elias Bou Saab said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart on Tuesday that Lebanon would pass on information to Cypriot authorities to better coordinate in heading off such arrivals.

Saab said Lebanon understands Cypriot concerns over such arrivals and that the Lebanese navy had stopped migrants trying to reach Cyprus “many times.”

Saab added that the both countries are looking to better coordinate their naval forces.

Cyprus officials have said that the EU-member country leads the 28 member-bloc in the number of asylum applications relative to its population.

