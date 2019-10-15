Lesbos Protesters Keep Spanish Charity Ship from Landing

Overrun with more than 10,000 refugees and migrants penned up in a detention center called “the worst in the world,” protesters on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos reportedly prevented a Spanish charity ship from docking, throwing stones at it.

The Open Arms, a humanitarian vessel operated by Spanish NGO Proactive – had been trying to dock at the northern harbor of Skala Sykamias, reports said, although its mission wasn’t detailed. NGOs and volunteers are working at the Moria Camp that was built to house 3,000 people but is more than three times over capacity.

It has been the scene of frequent clashes between ethnic groups and with riot police and the scene of a recent riot that led to a fire that killed a woman and her child as the new New Democracy government said it would move thousands of the more than 28,000 refugees and migrant on Greek islands to the mainland.

Protesters, believed to be residents of Petra and Molyvos villages, reportedly threw stones at the vessel which then anchored about 200 meters off the coast as Greek police and members of the European Union’s Frontex border agency went to the scene.