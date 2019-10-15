Tsipras Says New Democracy Reneged On Campaign Promises

ATHENS – Looking to expand his base after the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA was ousted in July 7 snap elections, taking a beating from New Democracy, former Premier Alexis Tsipras went hard after the Conservatives, accusing the party of reneging on its pre-election promises.

He didn’t mention he had done the same in imposing more brutal austerity on workers, pensioners and the poor after being elected in January, 2015 on a vow not do to that and failing to implement virtually any of his 40 pre-campaign pledges.

During a visit to Achaia, southwestern Greece, Tsipras accused the New Democracy of being part of the political system that brought about the country’s economic demise, reported Kathimerini, while also accusing the party of cutting a 4 percent growth target it set.

Tsipras also said New Democracy didn’t lower the primary surplus target and gave in to the country’s lenders too, the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) without mentioning he did too.

Tsipras, who hammered Greece’s most vulnerable sectors, said New Democracy – which is working to better social benefits – is the party of the elite and said this party wants towants to “reach out to ordinary democratic folk in order to become the bedrock of democratic and progressive [ideas] in the country.” He didn’t explain why he didn’t do that when he was in office for 4 ½ years, a period during which life got worse for many Greeks and he reneged on his pledge to put a tax on the rich and “crush the oligarchy,” before they crushed him.