Tsipras Mulls Tell-All About Troika 2015 Surrender

ATHENS – With his former finance chief Yanis Varoufakis shooting to fame through a book and movie about the then-ruling Radical Left SYRIZA’s combative and failed negotiations with the country’s European creditors in 2015, former Premier Alexis Tsipras may give his account too.

Tsipras said that he might have to jump into the fray after the film Adults in the Room gave Varoufakis’ story about taking on the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) and being forced out by Tsipras, who reneged on anti-austerity promises and his own anti-austerity referendum to surrender to the creditors to get a third bailout for Greece, for 86 billion euros ($94.64 billion.)

“I’ve recently noticed that everyone seems to want to write a book about that period, which must mean that the events and the decisions of that time are truly historic,” Tsipras said in an interview with regional broadcaster Ionian TV.

“At some point, perhaps, the main protagonist of what was a very important period in the country’s modern history, me that is, may feel the need to take a position with names and details on the actual events,” he said.

Tsipras had before said only that he didn’t give in although agreeing to more harsh measures he swore to reject while also adding that he had no choice and felt in a difficult spot where he had to go back on word to defy the creditors and spread a Leftist revolution across Europe.

Tsipras’ comments also came on the same day that Kathimerini’s Brussels correspondent Eleni Varvitsiotis and Bloomberg’s Viktoria Dendrinou held a presentation in Athens of their detailed account of the negotiations in The Last Bluff, giving their version of events.