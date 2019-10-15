Party Committee on Voting Rights for Greeks Abroad to Convene this Week, Minister Says

ATHENS – Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos invited by letter all parliamentary parties on Monday to designate their representative for a committee on the rights of Greek voters abroad.

According to the minister, the inter-party committee is expected to hold its first meeting this week, in an effort to establish consensus on a policy that will set and refine issues concerning the electoral process for Greeks abroad.

Speaking at Skai radio station, Theodorikakos called on SYRIZA’s leadership to join the committee, while stressing the need for everyone to show flexibility on the matter so that the bill can be voted not just by the requisite 200, but by all 300 Greek MPs.

He clarified, however, that the government is adamant that the vote of Greeks abroad who are registered in electoral lists at home be counted as part of the national ballot total.