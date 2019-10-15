Ernie Anastos to Be Honored at New York City Greek Film Festival

NEW YORK – Veteran anchorman Ernie Anastos will be honored at the 13th Annual New York City Greek Film Festival on its closing night, October 23. Greek-American Anastos will receive the Achievement in Broadcasting Award.

Born July 12, 1943, Anastos is an Emmy Award-winning news anchor for New York City’s Fox 5 News at 6:00 p.m.

A Hall of Fame Broadcaster, he has won more than 30 Emmy awards and nominations, including “Best Newscast in New York” and the Edward R. Murrow Award for broadcast excellence.

Anastos has anchored coverage of the World Trade Center attacks. He also traveled to Cuba and met with Fidel Castro reporting on the 45th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution. He covered Cardinal John Joseph O’Connor’s official trip to El Salvador and Nicaragua, and reported on the death and funeral of Princess Diana from London.

Anastos also was nominated for an Emmy for his reporting on the death of John F. Kennedy, Jr. from the site of his plane crash near Cape Cod.

In 2017, Anastos was honored by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio who declared March 21 “Ernie Anastos Day in New York.”

More information about the 13th Annual New York City Greek Film Festival is available online: https://nycgreekfilmfestival.com.