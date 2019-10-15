Second U.S. Tour of My Mother’s Sin by Georgios Vizyenos Begins

NEW YORK – My Mother’s Sin by Georgios Vizyenos, under the auspices of the President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos, begins its second tour of universities in the United States on October 16 at Pomona College in Claremont, CA.
The tour continues with performances at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles on October 19, the University of Texas at Austin on October 21, Georgetown University in Washington, DC on October 24, and Columbia University in New York on October 29.
Admission is free.
After an overwhelming reception and the successful completion of the first tour across universities in the U.S., (Harvard, Yale, Columbia, the University of Illinois at Chicago, and the city of Tampa, FL) during November-December 2018, Vizyenos’ speech transcended language.
The aim of this year’s tour is to reveal Vizyenos’ cathartic confession to a wider audience across the USA. In English translation, the performance of Vizyenos’ literary short story exposes the audience to contemporary Greek culture with a deep connection to Greek cultural heritage and tradition.
DIRECTOR’S NOTE
Nowadays, it is an imperative need to choose to engage with the classical literature form of the global dramaturgy. We ought to turn towards this direction, which will let us identify with our inner selves. It is the path humanity should take in order to find maturity.
That is exactly what Vizyenos is doing. He places each man or woman (audience) next to their fellow human being, with love and empathy, because he is aware that this is the only way they will be led to forgiveness. By using simple language he manages to enhance the sweetness of the soul and to soften its wounds.
When a work of art has such an impact it is relieving, because, through beauty, an individual earns the opportunity to meet with the kindness of their own soul.
Dostoyevsky said that “beauty will save the world.” And for us, beauty lies beneath everything that lets our souls rise up and breathe.
It is our pleasure to share with the whole world, besides the ancient texts that Greece has passed down to us, the unknown diamonds of Greek literature. Furthermore, that is how a dialogue begins. And dialectic is the art through which one can reach one’s own truth.
THE PLAY
My Mother’s Sin, an autobiographical short story written by Vizyenos in 1883, speaks of forgiveness, guilt, and atonement in a confessional manner.
The story’s central figure is Annio, a sickly little girl, around whom the plot is developed.
We follow the course of the girl’s illness and her mother’s vain efforts to save her, in order to redeem herself from a hidden sin.
Absorbed in her daughter and her illness, the mother seems to have forgotten that she has three other boys as well. After the death of her daughter, she adopts a succession of little girls, evoking reactions from her remaining children.
Tour October 2019
Pomona College, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7 PM
Location: Large Studio, Byron Dick Seaver Theatre Complex, 300 E. Bonita Ave., Claremont, CA
Contact: Mary Rosier, 909-607-73181
Loyola Marymount University, Saturday, Oct. 19, 7:30 PM
Location: Ahmanson Auditorium, University Hall 1000, 1 LMU Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Contact/rsvp: moderngreekstudies@lmu.edu
University of Texas at Austin, Monday, Oct. 21, 7:30 PM
Location: Union Building Theater, Guadalupe St & W 24th St, Austin, TX
Contact: GreeksATX@gmail.com | www.facebook.com/GreeksAustin
Georgetown University, Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 PM
Location: Bunn Intercultural Center Auditorium, 37th and O St., N.W., Washington, DC
Contact: lambi@georgetown.edu
Columbia University, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6 PM
Location: 612 Schermerhorn Hall, 1190 Amsterdam Ave., New York, NY
RSVP to Ms. Ioanna Messini-Skordas at im2505@columbia.edu
CREDITS
Adaptation: Rena Kyprioti
Direction: Danae Roussou
Interpretation: Rena Kyprioti
Music Composer: Nikos Kypourgos
Costume: Vana Giannoula
Lighting: Danae Roussou
Graphic Design: Paris Mexis
Trailer : Giorgos Nikopoulos
Production Manager: Eirini Vourlakou
Production Consultant: Emily Brown-Metaxas
Project Manager: Ioanna Sakketa
Production: POLYPLANITY Productions
Collaborating Team in the USA:
Represented by: Alex Mimis
Creative Consultant: Ali Daylami
Creative Designer: Anthony Serino