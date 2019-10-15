Second U.S. Tour of My Mother’s Sin by Georgios Vizyenos Begins

NEW YORK – My Mother’s Sin by Georgios Vizyenos, under the auspices of the President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos, begins its second tour of universities in the United States on October 16 at Pomona College in Claremont, CA.

The tour continues with performances at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles on October 19, the University of Texas at Austin on October 21, Georgetown University in Washington, DC on October 24, and Columbia University in New York on October 29.

Admission is free.

After an overwhelming reception and the successful completion of the first tour across universities in the U.S., (Harvard, Yale, Columbia, the University of Illinois at Chicago, and the city of Tampa, FL) during November-December 2018, Vizyenos’ speech transcended language.

The aim of this year’s tour is to reveal Vizyenos’ cathartic confession to a wider audience across the USA. In English translation, the performance of Vizyenos’ literary short story exposes the audience to contemporary Greek culture with a deep connection to Greek cultural heritage and tradition.

DIRECTOR’S NOTE

Nowadays, it is an imperative need to choose to engage with the classical literature form of the global dramaturgy. We ought to turn towards this direction, which will let us identify with our inner selves. It is the path humanity should take in order to find maturity.

That is exactly what Vizyenos is doing. He places each man or woman (audience) next to their fellow human being, with love and empathy, because he is aware that this is the only way they will be led to forgiveness. By using simple language he manages to enhance the sweetness of the soul and to soften its wounds.

When a work of art has such an impact it is relieving, because, through beauty, an individual earns the opportunity to meet with the kindness of their own soul.

Dostoyevsky said that “beauty will save the world.” And for us, beauty lies beneath everything that lets our souls rise up and breathe.

It is our pleasure to share with the whole world, besides the ancient texts that Greece has passed down to us, the unknown diamonds of Greek literature. Furthermore, that is how a dialogue begins. And dialectic is the art through which one can reach one’s own truth.

THE PLAY

My Mother’s Sin, an autobiographical short story written by Vizyenos in 1883, speaks of forgiveness, guilt, and atonement in a confessional manner.

The story’s central figure is Annio, a sickly little girl, around whom the plot is developed.

We follow the course of the girl’s illness and her mother’s vain efforts to save her, in order to redeem herself from a hidden sin.

Absorbed in her daughter and her illness, the mother seems to have forgotten that she has three other boys as well. After the death of her daughter, she adopts a succession of little girls, evoking reactions from her remaining children.

Tour October 2019

Pomona College, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7 PM

Location: Large Studio, Byron Dick Seaver Theatre Complex, 300 E. Bonita Ave., Claremont, CA

Contact: Mary Rosier, 909-607-73181

Loyola Marymount University, Saturday, Oct. 19, 7:30 PM

Location: Ahmanson Auditorium, University Hall 1000, 1 LMU Drive, Los Angeles, CA

Contact/rsvp: moderngreekstudies@lmu.edu

University of Texas at Austin, Monday, Oct. 21, 7:30 PM

Location: Union Building Theater, Guadalupe St & W 24th St, Austin, TX

Contact: GreeksATX@gmail.com | www.facebook.com/GreeksAustin

Georgetown University, Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 PM

Location: Bunn Intercultural Center Auditorium, 37th and O St., N.W., Washington, DC

Contact: lambi@georgetown.edu

Columbia University, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6 PM

Location: 612 Schermerhorn Hall, 1190 Amsterdam Ave., New York, NY

RSVP to Ms. Ioanna Messini-Skordas at im2505@columbia.edu

CREDITS

Adaptation: Rena Kyprioti

Direction: Danae Roussou

Interpretation: Rena Kyprioti

Music Composer: Nikos Kypourgos

Costume: Vana Giannoula

Lighting: Danae Roussou

Graphic Design: Paris Mexis

Trailer : Giorgos Nikopoulos

Production Manager: Eirini Vourlakou

Production Consultant: Emily Brown-Metaxas

Project Manager: Ioanna Sakketa

Production: POLYPLANITY Productions

Collaborating Team in the USA:

Represented by: Alex Mimis

Creative Consultant: Ali Daylami

Creative Designer: Anthony Serino