Ellen Karis Comedy Night, AHEPA and DOP District 10 Fundraiser

WESTLAND, MI – On October 18, Comedy Night at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 36375 Joy Road in Westland, will feature New York comedian Ellen Karis, the “Greek Goddess of Comedy.”

Performing throughout North America, alongside such notable comics as Drew Carey, Jimmy “JJ” Walker, and Sebastian Maniscalco, Karis is well-known as the “little dynamo,” given her petite stature, strong improv delievey, and her ability to build a quick rapport with any audience.

Born and raised in New York City in a traditional and strict Greek home, her brand of sarcastic, observational humor has been described along the same lines as comedy legends Joan Rivers and Richard Lewis.

Comedy Night takes place on Friday, Oct. 18, 6:30 PM at the Sts. Constantine and Helen Church Banquet Hall. More information is available online: www.ahepadistrict10.org, via email: ahepad10events@gmail.com.

All proceeds from the event will support the volunteer activities of District #10 Lodges. In addition, a portion of the event’s proceeds will support AHEPA Service Dogs for Warriors, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing professionally trained service dogs at no cost to Combat Veterans of all eras suffering from PTSD, TBI and other combat related injuries. AHEPA continues to raise awareness about the consequences of PTSD and the extraordinary efforts to improve the quality of life of veterans made possible through service dogs. More information about the program is avaialble online: www.ahepa-servicedogs.org.

More information about Ellen Karis is available on her official website: www.ellenkaris.com.