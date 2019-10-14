Turkey Says No Bluff Over Sending Millions of Refugees to Greece, EU

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warned that Europe and Greek islands will be overwhelmed with millions more refugees and migrants who went to his country and will be unleashed if the European Union issues sanctions over Turkish drilling off Cyprus and a Turkish invasion of northern Syria to go after the Kurds.

He told the German news site Deutsche Welle that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s declaration that as many as 5.5 million more could be sent, violating the terms of an essentially suspended 2016 swap deal, is real and is “not a threat and is not a bluff.”

“We have given a home to Syrian refugees in Turkey for years, and we guarantee Europe’s safety in every sense of the word – and yet we get this reaction from Europe?” Cavusoglu said in an interview, responding to threats of sanctions from Brussels and arms embargos from several European states.

“That is 3.6 million Syrians, and more than 4 million total refugees. So far, the Turkish state has spent over $40 billion and the EU has not given us the support we need. And now you do not want to help the people who want to return. The Syrians want to go to Europe anyway. ‘Then please take care of the Syrians in your own country’ – it’s our right to say that. It is not a threat and it is not a bluff. This is just the answer to an attitude of the European Union,” he said.

That was in reference to Syrians fleeing that country’s civil war going to Turkey and then to Greece seeking asylum after the EU closed its borders to them and reneged on promises to help take some of the overload during Greece’s 9 1/2-year long economic and austerity crisis.

Greece is dealing with more than 78,000, including more than 28,000 on islands near Turkey, which let human traffickers send them during the swap deal.

Cavosoglu wasn’t moved by threats of sanctions over Turkey’s operations in Syria operations, saying that “no matter what anyone does, whether it is an arms embargo or something else, it just strengthens us.”

“Our fight is against a terrorist organization, and we will not back down in that fight for any reason. This is a vital matter for us, a matter of national security and survival,” Cavusoglu said.