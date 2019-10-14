Two Ex-Golden Dawn Lawmakers Deny Knowing Party Nazi Ideas

ATHENS – Two former Members of Parliament from the ultra-extreme right Golden Dawn, voted out of power in July 7 snap elections, said they had no idea the party used Nazi methodology in its operation although it had widely been reported.

That was the testimony of Panagiotis Ilioupoulos and Polyvios Zisimopoulos during the fourth year of a trial of the party’s hierarchy and dozens of members on charges of being a criminal gang with Nazi ideals, which they said they knew nothing about.

Ilioupoulos told the court that he was not a Nazi sympathizer even though he has a tattoo with the Nazi greeting “Sieg Heil” (Hail Victory) on one of his arms. He claimed not to have known what the phrase meant and that he simply “liked the font.”

“If I had realized that the party I was in from 2007 until now was national-socialist, I would have left,” said Iliopoulos, who quit the party after it failed to re-enter Parliament in July elections.

Zisimopoulos, also claimed not to have known anything about the party using Nazi tactics or engaging in criminal activities although reports were all over the news the past few years with members charged with attacking immigrants and other crimes.

It remains unclear when Yiannis Lagos, a former prominent Golden Dawn MP who was elected as a Member of the European Parliament earlier this year, will appear in court as his lawyer said his client is too busy to come to court.

In earlier testimony, Eleni Zaroulia, wife of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn leader Nikos Michaloliakos told the court that the couple didn’t hear about the murder of anti-Fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas under a day after it happened.

He was killed in 2013 but the trial is now in its fourth year and not expected to end until next year as the defendants routinely don’t show up and hadn’t been compelled to be in court despite the seriousness of the charges.

One of the party’s members, Giorgos Roupakias, is charged with the killing but is out of pre-trial detention under house arrest during the long, drawn-out proceedings that helped bring down the party.

Zaroulia, contradicted testimony by Aris Spinos, a defense witness for her husband, who said the Golden Dawn chief was frantically making phone calls a few hours after the killing trying to find out what happened.

She said, despite widespread news reports of the murder, that they knew nothing about until a day later although it was all over the news and gripped the country’s attention. Previous testimony included claims the party knew.