63 Paid Internship Positions at the SNFCC

ATHENS- The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center SA (SNFCC SA) offers applicants aged 18-35, paid internship opportunities in collaboration with the National Library of Greece (NLG) and the Greek National Opera (GNO).

The program is made possible with the exclusive support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), as part of its Recharging the Youth initiative.

SNF’s Recharging the Youth initiative aims to help address the high rate of youth unemployment in Greece, as well as to generate better employment prospects and new skill-building opportunities for young people.

The internship program deals with areas related to the various operating aspects of the respective institutions. Through the program, interns will develop their communication, collaboration, problem-solving skills, apply their knowledge, and have the opportunity to gain insight into the ways a dynamic, multi-functional organization operates.

The program will run from December 2019 to June 2020.

For more information please visit for the official SNFCC website.