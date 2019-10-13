Greek Political Parties and the Disenfranchisement of the Diaspora

The issue of voting rights from Greek citizens residing abroad has once again come to the forefront, thanks to laudable efforts by the current Greek Government to end the longstanding injustice that has denied a significant portion of the Greek population their constitutionally guaranteed right to vote. Despite general consensus among Greek political parties and constitutional scholars that this right is foreseen for duly registered Hellenes of the Diaspora, this matter has gone unresolved for decades largely because of partisanship …