Greek Cops Bust Drug-Dealing Operation Outside Athens University

ATHENS – Stepping up raids, Greek police said they’ve taken apart an organized drug dealing operation right next to the Athens University of Economics and Business that had been going on for years and was ignored under the previously ruling Radical Left SYRIZA.

The dealers put drugs through a hole in the wall, officials said in announcing they had busted it after the new New Democracy government ended asylum on university grounds which had been used to let criminals hide and have a haven for their dealings.

A series of raids on the suspected operational hub of the ring, on Antonidou Street, and on five apartments and a bar in the surrounding area resulted in the arrest of 10 suspected racket members – all Afghan and Pakistani nationals from the large migrant population in Greece. Among those arrested was the suspected ringleader, a 28-year-old Afghan man, said police, adding that the selling was going on 24 hours a day non-stop with no word why it wasn’t broken up until now.

Officers confiscated 733 packages of heroin weighing 1.38 kilograms (3.04 pounds,) as well as 607 packages of cannabis weighing 20.4 kilos (45 pounds,) 2,221 ecstasy tablets and smaller quantities of cocaine and crystal meth. The seized drugs have an estimated market value of some 100,000 euros ($110,350.)

Officials at the school had pleaded in vain with SYRIZA to stop the drug operations outside the schools but were ignored even though they even closed the facility for a time in protest at the failure of the government to help do anything.