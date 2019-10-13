Theodorikakos Urges Political Parties to Back Draft Bill for Vote of Greeks Abroad

ATHENS – Enacting draft legislation that allows Greeks abroad to vote from their place of residence with the backing of all parties in parliament will send a strong message of unity and reliability, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos said on Saturday.

In an interview with ANT1 television, he called upon main opposition SYRIZA to re-examine its stance on this issue and said the prime minister’s meetings with political party leaders indicated that achieving a consensus was possible.

Due to objections raised by some parties, he said, the government was prepared to back down on the issue of the postal vote and agree that voting should be carried out in consulates. The government was also willing to accept the condition made by some parties, who want the right to vote restricted to those that have form of financial or economic ties with Greece.

The government was prepared to compromise in order to show that Greeks are united on the major issues, Theodorikakos said, adding that the prime minister’s only ‘red line’ was that the vote of Greeks abroad and their right to elect a government in Greece should be equal.

He announced that the interior ministry will call a meeting with representatives of the political parties within the week to launch a dialogue on solution accepted by all sides, so that the provisions of the Constitution for facilitating the participation of Greeks abroad in elections might finally be implemented in law.