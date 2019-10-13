Greece Adopts Autocephaly of the Church of Ukraine

ATHENS – The Synod of the senior prelates of the Orthodox Church of Greece has recognised the right of the Ecumenical Patriarchate to grant autocephaly – the right of a church to govern itself without reporting to a higher-ranking cleric – to Orthodox Churches and given Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos a mandate to proceed with the recognition of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

The decision was reached during a six-hour meeting on Saturday, based on a recommendation made by Ieronymos.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Saturday called Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos on the telephone after an emergency meeting of the Synod of the Hierarchy and thanked him for his stance and that adopted by the Church of Greece on the “Autocephaly” – or self-leadership – of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, ANA says.