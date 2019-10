When I return papers, my students ask if I opened my veins and just let my blood drip over their words. All they see is red. Many complain that I’m compulsive, I’m mean, I’m a *****. This semester, however, students are thanking me for correcting their grammar, stating that my feedback is helpful. That they are actually learning something. Go figure.

Teaching grammar is like watching paint dry, grass grow – pick a cliché. The trick is to make it real-world. …