Letter to the Editor: On the Importance of the International Driver’s License

To the Editor:

Beware Greek-Americans, visitors and tourists. Make sure you get your international driver’s license if you are planning to rent a car in Greece or in other places in Europe.

Prior to traveling to Lefkada, Greece to reserve a car, I contacted a travel agent (as I usually did previously when I traveled there). I was informed that my care would be ready for pickup upon my arrival.

When the car rental agent asked me for my driver’s license, I assumed it was my USA driver’s license. Instead, he asked me for the international driver’s license, which I did not have. I was unable to rent the car even at other car rental places. I then visited the local police station where a friend of ours worked and he said that unfortunately, the laws had changed within about a year.

At the time that I reserved the car, I was not informed about or asked if I had the international driver’s license. I was forced to walk miles to a supermarket or endless blocks to a local fruit market or grocery store in very hot weather in spite of our medical conditions. My husband was unable to manage his personal affairs related to his deceased sister, or visit his friends and relatives in the villages. We took taxis here and there if we managed to locate one. Thanks to his cousins who went out of their way and took time off from work to give us a lift whenever they could. My husband had to return home with me instead of remaining there to finish up his affairs to the point that we had to pay another $900 in order for him to fly home ahead of his scheduled time.

I suggest to all the Greek-American community and visitors to get you international driver’s license ahead of time before embarking on your next trip outside the U.S.

B. Rondogiannis,

Staten Island, NY