The “Baby Greek Freak” Is Coming, Giannis Antentokounmpo To Be A Dad

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is set for a new title following his historic NBA regular season last year. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis “The Greek Freak” Antetokounmpo is to become a father for the first time. Giannis’ longtime girlfriend Mariah announced the joyous news via her personal Instagram account, saying that, “Most Valuable Baby” On His Way!”.

Judging from Mariah Riddlesprigger’s picture that she uploaded, all signs point to the couple’s first child being a baby boy. It’s terrific news for the couple and the Antetokounmpo family which already 5 brothers in it. Considering that the couple knows the gender of the child, one can infer that Mariah is probably 3-4 months along in her pregnancy making it certain that the child will be born during the NBA regular season while Giannis is in his 24-25th years.

From countless examples of warmth and kindness, Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to be the consummate family man, a man of commitment, one that his late father Charles would be proud of.