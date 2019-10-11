Turkish Tension Rising, Greece Wants French Frigates, EU Chimes in

With worries Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has repeatedly let his fighter jets and warships violate Greek airspace and waters, and has energy ships drilling off Cyprus, is ratcheting up provocations, Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said he’s ready to talk with France about buying Navy frigates.

The warships are heavier than destroyers and have mixed armaments and Panagiotopoulos talked with French Defense Minister Florence Parly in Paris after they signed a statement of intent for Greece to buy two from the Belharra class, said Kathimerini.

Panagiotopoulos said there was “a long way to go” before an agreement is reached on the required “technical aspects” of the vessels and that the discussions would be broadened to include some pending issues relating to the maintenance of French Mirage fighter jets.

They talked about Turkey invading northern Syria to go after the Kurds – American allies in the fight against ISIS – who were abandoned by US President Donald Trump who said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a “friend.”

That has perplexed Greece, which wanted tighter military ties with the US as a bulwark against Turkish aggression as Pompeo aligned America with Greece before Trump – without notifying the Pentagon – pulled American forces working with the Kurds out of northern Syria, leaving open which country he’s really siding with.

The two ministers also talked about Turkey’s drilling in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) where foreign companies, including America’s ExxonMobil are also licensed to hunt for oil and gas, raising additional fears of a conflict if Turkey sends warships there too.

Talking with reporters reporters after his meeting with Parly, Panagiotopoulos referred to French and Italian energy vessels in the area, saying that they served to underline the “presence of the European Union” and its objections to Turkey’s continuing transgressions in Cyprus’ waters.

Those comments were widely reproduced in a misleading way, however, particularly in Cypriot media, with many reports appearing to suggest that Panagiotopoulos had requested the presense of foreign vessels in the area, said Kathimerini, although ships from the US Sixth Fleet are there.

The legitimate government of Cyprus – Turkey has occupied the northern third since an unlawful 1974 invasion – requested a joint exercise in Cyprus’ EEZ with French and Italian forces, an overture that was rejected by both italy and France and as the CEO of the Italy energy firm Eni, which has a ship off Cyprus, said he would pull it out if Turkish warships show up.

Panagiotopoulos’ discussions did reportedly touch on the prospects for a naval cooperation between Greece and France but that was a response to the aid requested by the French for patrols in the Horn of Africa.

BIG KID ON THE BLOC

Wary of Erdogan’s threat to unleash on the EU and Greek islands millions more refugees and migrants who went to Turkey fleeing war and strife in their homelands, particularly Syria and Afghanistan, the EU has issued only soft sanctions over the Cyprus drilling.

But with the Syria invasion, the line has gotten tougher as the EU threatened tougher measures after Erdogan said he would “open the gates” and invade Europe with refugees and migrants, as many as 3.6 million more.

Turkey has been trying to join the EU since 2005 but Germany and France don’t support it anymore – Greece and Cyprus ironically do – and the prospects have gotten dimmer with Erdogan’s jailing of journalists and purging civil society and the military after a failed 2016 cou attempt against him.

“We will never accept that refugees are weaponized and used to blackmail us,” European Council President Donald Tusk, who chairs EU summits, said on Twitter. “President Erdogan’s threats … are totally out of place,” but the bloc hasn’t moved against him other than more rhetoric.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also accused Erdogan of blackmail and said the military operation should immediately end, said the news agency Reuters in a report on the new EU resistance after appeasement tactics.

France proposed economic sanctions on Turkey, a NATO ally, while Sweden’s Parliament demanded an EU arms embargo ahead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting on Oct. 14 and meeting of the bloc’s leaders on Oct. 17, with Cyprus and Greece urging economic sanctions against Turkey over Turkish gas drilling in waters off southern Cyprus.

A senior EU official said the EU was spending 6 billion euros ($6.62 billion) on supporting the Syrian refugees currently living in camps inside Turkey, adding that “to use this as leverage is totally unacceptable.”