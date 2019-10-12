Leadership 100 Grants $100,000 for Hurricane Dorian Relief in the Bahamas

NEW YORK – Argyris Vassiliou, Leadership 100 Chairman, on October 7, presented a check for $100,000 to His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas. The grant was unanimously approved by the Leadership 100 Executive Committee on October 1.

The Archbishop, who will lead a delegation to the Bahamas on October 13 to personally minister and deliver relief, appealed for assistance as he received reports of the widespread destruction from Rev. Fr. Irenaeus Jeffrey Cox, pastor of Annunciation Church in Nassau, which is under the jurisdiction of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. While the church was spared, the suffering of the inhabitants was of deep concern to His Eminence, who will visit areas which sustained extensive damage.

Hurricane Dorian struck the Bahamas as a category 5 hurricane and was one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the Atlantic. Dorian brought storm surges and extreme wind, causing extensive destruction to property and infrastructure, as well as at least 56 deaths. Many more are still missing, and thousands have been displaced. The islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama were most heavily affected.

Archbishop Elpidophoros commenting on his upcoming pastoral visit to the people of the Bahamas, meeting members of the Annunciation parish, government officials and social service organizations, said, “I am anxious to visit the Faithful Greek Orthodox of our only Parish in the Caribbean Sea, and the wider community of the Bahamas. In the company of International Orthodox Christian Charities and with a delegation from our Archdiocese in New York, we will bring our consolation and tangible assistance, and seek together how to help with their needs and concerns over the long-term recovery. They are all our sisters and brothers, and our hearts are open wide to be of service to them in Christ.”