Carnegie Hall Debut for Athens Philharmonic and Conductor Yiannis Hadjiloizou

NEW YORK – On October 10, the Athens Philharmonic and its Artistic and Music Director Yiannis Hadjiloizou made their Carnegie Hall debut in a concert which included Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, Resurrection on the same stage where Mahler himself conducted his final concert. Presented by Mrs. Katerina Panagopoulos, the concert was dedicated to her late husband Pericles Panagopoulos and proceeds from the concert are benefiting St. Nicholas Church and Shrine.

From sorrowful funeral rites to majestic fanfares, luscious orchestral melodies …