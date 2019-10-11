Three Albanian Convicts Get Life for Killing Greek Lawyer

ATHENS – Three Albanians in jail in Greece were given life terms after being found guilty of being behind the murder of Athens lawyer Michalis Zafeiropoulos in 2017 in an attack gone awry in which they said he was only supposed to have been wounded.

Following a prosecutor’s proposal for an exemplary punishment, the court sentenced Ibrahim Brahimai, who shot the lawyer, to life, plus an additional 11 years, said Kathimerini, while

Claudian Lekotsai, head of a criminal gang believed to have operated in Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison, and Olti Dulce also received life sentences after being found guilty as moral instigators of the murder.

Zafeiropoulos’ widow, Vicky Zafeiropoulou, said she was glad for the verdict even though it changed nothing for the convicted who were already in prison for other crimes. “Nothing will change for me or my children either,” she said

Greek police said Zafeiropoulos, a prominent defense attorney was killed by two Albanians who were supposed to only wound him as part of an extortion plot to get 5 million euros ($5.83 million) from a former power firm executive jailed for embezzlement, but he was gunned down.

Police tied five people to the killing, the gunmen and three other Albanians said to have directed the attack from their prison cells. The three convicts are believed to have paid the pair 20,000 euros ($22,096.60 to injure Zafeiropoulos, lawyer for Aristeidis Floros, a former executive of Energa Hellas, serving time for stealing millions of euros from the firm but said the pair asked Zafeiropoulos for the addresses of Floros’ relatives before shooting him.