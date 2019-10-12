Going on in Our Community

THRU DECEMBER 14

BEDFORD, NY – A Whole World, and art exhibition at Atelier Omiros, 11-15 Court Rd Suite 13, runs from October 5-December 14. The exhibition title comes from one of the abstract paintings selected for the exhibit, a vast composition measuring nearly eighteen feet wide. This centerpiece of the new exhibition will hang amid an array of other stunning works depicting everything from the four seasons, fashion, to equestrians and Formula 1 racers. More information is available by phone: 914-764-2223 and online: atelieromiros.com.

OCTOBER 17-20

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – St. John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 3301 33rd Ave. N. in Myrtle Beach, holds its annual Greek Festival, October 17-20. Enjoy Greek food and pastries, artist and vendors inside and outside of the Church Hall with many great products, Authentic Greek Store with many items for everyone, Greek wine, ouzo and beer, fresh Greek and American coffee, and church tours. Entertainment includes Greek music and dancing. Hours: Thursday, Oct. 17, and Friday, Oct. 18, 11 AM-9 PM; Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 AM-10 PM; and Sunday, Oct. 20, Noon-7 PM. More information is available by phone: 843-448-3773 and online: myrtlebeachgreekfestival.com.

OCTOBER 17-23

MANHATTAN – The Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce invites you to the 13th Annual New York City Greek Film Festival at the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) 55 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison Avenues in Manhattan. More information and tickets are available by phone: 800-982-2787 and online: www.nycgreekfilmfestival.com.

OCTOBER 19

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture holds its Greek Book Club & Breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 AM-12 PM at the Huffington Center, St. Sophia Cathedral, 1324 Normandie Avenue in Los Angeles. The discussion on H Lesxi by Stratis Tsirkas will be led by Professor Simos Zenios. All readings and conversation take place in Greek. Light refreshments will be served. More information is available online: hellenic.ucla.edu.

OCTOBER 19-28

MANHATTAN – The Loukoumi Foundation invites you to Make a Difference Week with several events, including a Mediterranean Tasting with Chef Maria Loi & Friends at the New York Athletic Club, 180 Central Park South in Manhattan, on October 28. Please visit www.loukoumifoundation.org for details.

OCTOBER 20

MANHATTAN – The Cyprus Children’s Fund, Inc. invites you to its 2019 Annual Gala, honoring Dennis Mehiel and Nikos Mouyiaris (posthumously) & MANA Products, at Battery Gardens, 1 Battery Place in Manhattan, on Sunday, Oct. 20, 5 PM. Please visit www.cyprus-childrensfund.org for details.

OCTOBER 20-26

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – San Francisco Greek Film Festival runs October 20-26, beginning with the Opening Night film Olympia, the documentary feature on Olympia Dukakis, screening on Sunday, October 20 at the Castro Theater (a first for SFGFF), 429 Castro Street in San Francisco. The Closing Night film is the poignant dramatic comedy Smuggling Hendrix, screening on Saturday, October 26 at Dolby Cinema at 1275 Market. The remaining screenings October 21-25 will be presented at the Delancey Street Screening Room, 600 The Embarcadero. Following the formal Closing Night, there will be a Bonus Screening on Sunday, October 27, also at Delancey. For more information, the full program of film screenings, and tickets, visit the SFGFF website: https://grfilm.com.

OCTOBER 21

MANHATTAN – The Manhattan Chapter of The Order of AHEPA, Delphi #25, invites you to their Annual Gala Dinner, honoring His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, at The Loeb Central Park Boathouse, Park Drive North, East 72nd Street in Manhattan, on Monday, Oct. 21, 6:30 PM. More information and tickets are available on Eventbrite, search 2019 AHEPA Delphi Chapter 25 Dinner Gala.

MANHATTAN – Hellenic Professional Women hosts Cocktails and Connecting on Monday, Oct. 21, 6-8 PM at Kellari Taverna, 19 West 44th Street in Manhattan. Stop by to network, meet someone new or catch up with a friend. Complimentary appetizers will be provided by Kellari Taverna. Cash Bar. More information is available on Eventbrite, search: HPW’s October Cocktails and Connecting.

OCTOBER 22

MANHATTAN – The Manhattan Women’s Chapter of AHEPA, DOP, Evryklea #36, invites you to its next Member’s Meeting at Elysian Fields Restaurant, 1207 Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7:30 PM. Those interested can become members the day of the event. Please contact nycdop36@gmail.com for details.

OCTOBER 23

MANHATTAN – Kat’s Ribbon of Hope benefit takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 6 PM at CNVS, 635 West 42nd Street in Manhattan. Katerina Raptis was diagnosed at the age of 32 with breast cancer. She fought a tough battle and today we are proud to celebrate at our 7th annual benefit dinner to raise awareness and funding for research at three institutions including research of one of our very own, Dr. Eleni Andreopoulou, head of breast cancer oncology at the Weill Cornell Breast Center. Dress code: Cocktail attire with a splash of pink. Keynote speaker: Joan Lunden. More information, registration, and tickets available online: katsribbonofhope.com.

MANHATTAN – The Hellenic-American Cultural Foundation (HACF) presents Socrates Now on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7 PM, at the Merkin Concert Hall at the Kaufman Music Center, 129 West 67th Street in Manhattan. Tickets are currently available online for the 90-minute solo performance-discourse led by award-winning actor, director, and producer Yannis Simonides, which captures the essence of Socratic ethics while engaging the audience to think, question, and, perhaps, reconsider. A reception will follow the event. Tickets at $35 are available though the Merkin Hall box office, with discounted tickets at $20 for students and seniors and online: kaufmanmusiccenter.org.

OCTOBER 25

MANHATTAN – HANAC invites you to its 47th Annual Gala honoring Nikitas Drakotos, President, M&N Management Corp., and Maria Pedemonte, Volunteer of the Year, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, 80 Columbus Circle in Manhattan, Friday, Oct. 25. Please visit www.hanac.org for tickets.

OCTOBER 27

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Magic Always Happens, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help raise international awareness for autism, hosts the book presentation for Autism 360 Degrees on Sunday, Oct. 27, 6 PM, at the Cultural Center of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1101 River Road in Piscataway. The editors and contributing authors will discuss the book, the nonprofit organization and its goal to create a Center of Excellence in Cyprus. The event is held under the auspices of the Consul General of the Republic of Cyprus in New York Alexis Phedonos-Vadet and is sponsored by AHEPA Monroe Chapter 75. A reception will follow. More information is available by phone: 732-463-1642 and online: magicalwayshappens.org.

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture presents a lecture by renowned author Artemis Cooper on Patrick Leigh Fermor: The Man and the Legend on Sunday, Oct. 27, 3-5 PM, at UCLA’s Royce Hall, 10745 Dickson Court in Los Angeles, with a reception to follow on the Royce 306 Balcony. The event is sponsored by the Peter J. and Caroline B. Caloyeras Endowment for the Arts. More information is available online: hellenic.ucla.edu.