Adding Greek flavors to focaccia bread can brighten any meal. Try the following recipes with friends and family, adding your favorite Greek olives and cheeses for a personalized touch.

Greek Focaccia Bread with Herbs

2 cups warm water (about 105-115 degrees F)

2 teaspoons active dry yeast

4 1/2 cups unbleached, all purpose flour

1 teaspoon Greek sea salt

3 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

24 black or green Greek olives of your choice, pitted and halved