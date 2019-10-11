The Trump Factor: Mitsotakis Confident Greece Can Handle Erdogan

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece will be able to deal with Turkey’s growingly combative attitude in the Aegean and off Cyprus but there is anxiety about which country the United States will stand with.

Just a couple of days after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came to Athens to cement a rotating defense and cooperation deal, the needle in Washington swung toward Turkey when President Donald Trump gave his “friend” – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – a free hand to invade northern Syria to go after the Kurds, American allies, by pulling out US troops.

Mitsotakis said Greece had strong alliances and foreign policy – he didn’t indicate whether he felt that still includes the US, which wants a bigger military presence in Greece – and said that Turkish operation in Syria risks “adding another source of instability in an already unstable part of the world.”

“I’ve tried and I’ll always try to engage with President Erdogan and I’ve told him that it would be in the interest of both our countries if we try to make a restart in Greek-Turkish relations,” Mitsotakis said in a discussion with New York Times columnist Roger Cohen at the Athens Democracy Forum in the Greek capital, reported by Kathimerini.

“Turkey is a difficult customer that doesn’t play by the rules,” he said, accusing Greece’s neighbor of flouting international laws and encroaching on Cyprus’ sovereign rights by moving drillships into its Exclusive Economic Zone for hydrocarbon exploration.

“You can’t just show up with a drillship and say, ‘This is mine’ simply because you don’t recognize international law,” Mitsotakis said, adding that the European Union should take a “very clear” stance against such violations.

Erdogan has defied calls from the legitimate government of Cyprus, where Turkey has occupied the northern third since an unlawful 1974 invasion, and from the US to stop the drilling and ignored soft EU sanctions, the bloc reluctant to press him after he said he would unleash on Greek islands and Europe millions more refugees and migrants who came there from the Mideast and other countries, fleeing war, strife and economic misery.

Mitsotakis said that Turkey’s invasion of Syria, where there’s been a civil war raging is dangerous, although the United Nations has said or done nothing, nor has NATO, to which Greece and Turkey both belong.

“Any unilateral intervention in an unstable country without the support of the United Nations that will at the same time give rise to extreme terrorism is clearly the wrong strategy,” he said but Erdogan has continued to thumb his nose at the international community and it’s working.

When asked whether Turkey’s behavior may be seen as a sign of Turkey drifting into Russian influence after the US booted Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program for buying a

Russian-made S-400 missile defense system that could compromise NATO – he said despite all that: “There’s an interest in keeping Turkey anchored to Europe,” even if it’s not.

Turkey has been trying to join the EU since 2005 but now faces opposition from Germany and France – but not Greece – and its membership hopes have slipped since Erdogan’s crackdown on journalists, the military and civil society in the wake of a failed 2006 coup against him.

Mitsotakis said the EU should also “continue to support Turkey financially to deal with the refugee crisis,” Mitsotakis said, adding that, during a recent private meeting, he had warned Erdogan against using migration as a “lever to put pressure on Europe.”

He didn’t explain why he thought appeasement would work since it hasn’t and giving in to Erdogan would supply him with another 3 billion euros ($3.31 billion) and give Turks visa-free travel in the EU – and Turkey a faster track to join the bloc it’s been defying at will.