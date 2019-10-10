AHI Wants US Sanctions Over Turkish Drilling Off Cyprus

With Turkey refusing to stop drilling for energy in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ,) the American Hellenic Institute (AHI) said the United States should step in “to demonstrate its will to punish Turkey for its illegal activity.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has so far sent two ships off Cyprus, where Turkey has occupied the northern third since an unlawful 1974 invasion, and said he will not stop, defying calls by the legitimate government as well as Greece and the United States and ignoring soft EU sanctions, the bloc reluctant to pressure him too far as he said he would unleash millions of refugees and migrants if he’s pushed.

In a sign the US is unwilling to act against Turkey beyond issuing press releases in support of Cyprus, President Donald Trump has invited Erdogan to the White House even as the US leader pulled American troops out of Syria, implicit for Turkey to go in and rout the Kurds, American allies who fought ISIS and have now been abandoned.

“The United States’ appeasement of Turkey’s demands is endless and must stop,” AHI said. “Otherwise, Turkey will continue with its aggressive and provocative acts, which are egregious, without fear of repercussion,” said Kathimerini in report.

In another indication Erdogan will get what he wants, the Italian energy company Eni, one of the foreign businesses licensed to drill for oil and gas in the EEZ said it will not proceed if Turkey sends warships to protect its own vessels hunting there.

“I’m not worried,” Claudio Descalzi said at a conference in Rome. “If someone shows up with warships I won’t drill wells… I certainly don’t want to provoke a war over drilling wells.” His company previously had pulled back a vessel after Turkey warned it would be sunk.

The American company ExxonMobil is drilling off Cyprus and has reported a major gas find, energy being the new catalyst in the long-stalled hopes of trying to reunify the island, the last round collapsing in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana when Erdogan and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said they would never remove a 35,000-strong standing army on the occupied side and wanted the right of further military intervention.