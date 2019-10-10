New Commemorative Stamp Series by ELTA, with Distinguished Greek Personalities

ATHENS – Hellenic Post (ELTA) and the International Foundation for Greece have presented a new commemorative stamp series featuring distinguished Greek personalities.

The International Foundation for Greece (IFG) was founded in London by George and Aspasia Leventis, with the aim of raising the profile of Greek culture abroad in partnership with international personalities from the Arts and Sciences.

The IFG Awards honour distinguished Greeks living abroad who not only have not forgotten their Greek roots, but whose work, promotes and strengthens the idea of Greece, reminding us that it is the cradle of Western civilisation.

2019 IFG AWARDS

Arts and Letters

Alexandre Desplat – Composer

Science

Professor Dimitrios Nanopoulos – Regular Member of the Academy of Athens, Distinguished Professor of Physics at Texas A&M University

Entrepreneurship

Dean Metropoulos – Businessman, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Metropoulos & Co

Lifetime Achievement Corinne Mentzelopoulos – Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Château Margaux

Philanthropy

George Behrakis – The Behrakis Foundation