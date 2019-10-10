Only SYRIZA Has Submitted Scientifically Backed Proposal on Vote for Greeks Abroad, Charitsis Says

ATHENS – “Turkey’s attack on the Kurds in northeastern Syria is a very sad development,” said main opposition SYRIZA spokesperson Alexis Charitsis, speaking to the ERT public radio on Thursday.

Charitsis, on behalf of SYRIZA, condemned the invasion and said that the United Nations and the international community should launch diplomatic intiatives. He noted that it was an invasion that violates international law and undermines efforts for peace, while it does not help in tackling terrorism or in the reduction of refugee flows, since it will lead to waves of refugees and a possible re-activation of ISIS.

On the voting right of Greeks abroad, he said that only SYRIZA began a discussion on serious terms and submitted a scientifically backed proposal, while “the government has not yet presented a comprehensive proposal on the issue”.

On the Novartis scandal, he underlined that the investigation into this continues, “even though the government is trying to make us forget this,” adding that “SYRIZA is here to highlight the real dimensions of the scandal as we owe this to the Greek people”.