Metropolis of Boston Clergy Laity Assembly Postponed – Methodios Blames the Maliotis Center

BOSTON – The Metropolis of Boston postponed at the last minute its Clergy Laity Assembly which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 5 with Archbishop Elpidophoros of America as its keynote speaker, blaming the Maliotis Cultural Center as “unsafe.” The Clergy Laity was supposed to take place at the Maliotis Center, which is located on the campus of Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology.

Fr. Theodoros Barbas, chancellor of the Metropolis sent an URGENT MESSAGE …