Archbishop Elpidophoros’ Archpastoral Visit to St. Demetrios in Weston, Mass.

BOSTON – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros paid an archpastoral visit to St. Demetrios in Weston, MA on the occasion of the parish’s 60th anniversary.

The Archbishop was enthusiastically welcomed by the officials of the parish council and the Philoptochos while the children gave him flowers.

He officiated at the Divine Liturgy assisted by the local hierarch Metropolitan Methodios of Boston, the presiding priest of the parish Fr. Nicholas Krommydas, and many clergy, most of whom were retired.

The Archbishop in his sermon said …