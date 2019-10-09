Mary Limperos of Campbell, Ohio Was 45

CAMPBELL, OH – Mary Limperos, 45, fell asleep in the Lord peacefully on October 3. According to MyValley Tributes, “Mary was a very bright light in the world. Her smile was so warm and infectious. She touched the lives of every person she encountered with her kindness. One of her most defining characteristics was that she put others’ interests and needs before her own. Mary led a passionate life of loving, giving, and serving.

“Born in Youngstown, she spent her adolescence growing up with her loving family and friends in Campbell. Mary graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1992 and was an active member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

“On May 24, 2009, Mary married the love of her life ready to start what became an amazing journey. She pursued a successful career in retail sales, which eventually landed them in South Florida as a district manager in 2009, where she became involved with the community.

“Mary joined Saint Mark Greek Orthodox Church and became an active member where she was devoted and loved. She served as the vice president for the Saint Mark Philoptochos Society, which was one of Mary’s favorite organizations. Mary enjoyed being a greeter on Sunday and helping lead the pastry booth for the annual Greek Festival.

“Mary is survived by her loving husband, Andrew ‘Dru’ Limperos; parents, Nick A. and Gail Koulianos; sister, Kitsa (Steve) Rotunno and their daughters, Gianna and Maria; brother, Anthony ‘Tony’ Koulianos; in-laws, Tom A. and Mary Limperos; brother-in-law, Richard C. (Lindsay) Limperos and their daughters, Isabella, Olivia and loving godchildren. Mary is also survived by numerous beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and an abundance of friends.

“To know Mary was to love her. Everyone she met was touched by her. Mary’s influence and time spent here inspired so many people near and far. Her memory will live in our hearts forever. Mary lived a beautiful humble life, one rooted in her faith in The Lord. Her life taught us all how to love and how to support one another.”

The Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell received family and friends on October at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, where the funeral service followed.