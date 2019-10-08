DFM for Hellenes Abroad Diamataris Visits Patriarch Theodoros of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT – Deputy Foreign Minister for Hellenes Abroad Antonis Diamataris said that he and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis support Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria and All Africa. The Primate of the Church of Alexandria warmly welcomed the deputy minister to the seat of the Patriarchate of Alexandria.

Diamataris was accompanied by the Ambassador of Greece to Egypt, Nikos Garilidis, and the Consul General in Alexandria, Athanasios Kotsionis.

Diamataris stated that “it is a great pleasure and a blessing for me to visit the historic Patriarchate of Alexandria and Patriarch Theodore, for whom I myself and the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, have great esteem and respect.”

The Patriarch of Alexandria warmly welcomed the Deputy Minister and said, “I would like to express my delight at being able to welcome Antonis Diamataris here today. It is a great honor to be a Greek expatriate, to have served the Greek Community in many parts of the world. Now as the spiritual father of Alexandria and all Africa, I would like to welcome the Deputy Minister.”

Patriarch Theodoros also said that “Egypt, our Greece, and our Cyprus will be three countries that will send a great message of peace and love in the Mediterranean Sea. We would like to thank you and we are grateful to you.”