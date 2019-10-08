Deputy Foreign Minister Antonis Diamataris Visits Patriarchate of Jerusalem (Video)

JERUSALEM – Deputy Foreign Minister for Hellenes Abroad Antonis Diamataris made a one-day visit to the Holy Land where he met with Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem.

Diamataris venerated the Holy Sepulchre of Christ at the Church of the Resurrection and he also visited the place of the Crucifixion of Christ.

Patriarch Theofilos honored Diamataris with the Cross of the Holy Places of Jerusalem, the highest medal awarded by the historic ancient Patriarchate of the Orthodox Church.

Afterwards, Diamataris paid his respects to the World Holocaust Remembrance Center at Yad Vashem, where he laid a wreath to honor the memory of the Holocaust victims.

The deputy minister met with the Head of the Jewish Agency for Israel, Isaac Herzog, at the Embassy of Greece in Tel Aviv. They exchanged views on how the Greek Diaspora could be organized. He also held a meeting with the central Board of the Association of the Holocaust Survivors from Greece in Israel, also at the Embassy of Greece.