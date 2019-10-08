The Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate Elects New Metropolitans

CONSTANTINOPLE – The Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, with His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presiding, promoted Bishop Nikandros of Dorylaion to Metropolitan of Irenopolis, and Bishop Seraphim of Apollonias to Metropolitan of Sebasteia.

Both the newly elected Metropolitans had been serving until now as auxiliary Bishops at the Archdiocese of Australia.

Archbishop Makarios of Australia, who was visiting Constantinople, wished the Metropolitans Seraphim of Sebasteia and Nikandros of Irenopolis a long and thriving high priesthood “for the glory of Christ and the Church.”

Archbishop Makarios, standing before the Ecumenical Patriarch and the two new Metropolitans said, “the promotion of these two Brethren is worthy and just. I am pleased with this development and I call on the brothers to continue to stay with me for as long as they want. Australia has been and will continue to be their home.”

The new Metropolitans, visibly moved, gratefully thanked the Archbishop for his love and promised that they would continue to contribute in every way to the progress and unity of the Archdiocese of Australia.

Finally, Archbishop Makarios offered them an ‘engolpion’ and a cross with the request to remember him, the clergy, and the people in their prayers.

Also, the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate decided to forward to the Mother Church the request of Metropolitan Seraphim of Kastoria to canonize Markos Markoulis from Klisoura, Noultzos from Kastoria, Georgios from Kastoria, priest Vasilios Kalapalikis, vicar of Hiliodentri in Kastoria, and Αrchimandrite Platon Aivazidis.

The Synod also decided, at the request of Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, to promote to Titular Metropolitan Bishop Elias of Philomelion, the ruling bishop of the Albanian Orthodox Diocese of America.