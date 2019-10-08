Demi Moore’s Rapist Was Greek-American (Video)

LOS ANGELES – Demi Moore recently released her memoir, Inside Out, in which she reveals shocking details about her past, including being raped at the age of 15 by a man who had a key to the family home. The man was reportedly Greek-American Basil Doumas, landlord of the popular La Cage Aux Folles club in Los Angeles, who then paid Moore’s mother, Virginia King, $500, The Mirror reported.

Moore, 56, writes in her book, “It was rape and a devastating betrayal.”

In an exclusive interview with ABC’s Diane Sawyer, Moore was asked if she thought her mother “had sold her to the man for sex,” she replied that she wasn’t sure, The Mirror reported.

Moore continued, “I think in my deep heart, no. I don’t think it was a straight forward transaction but she still did give him the access and put me in harm’s way.”

The actress claims that her mother, “who was an alcoholic, started taking her out to bars to get attention from men when she was very young,” The Mirror reported, adding that Moore left home at 16 and her mother died in 1998.

Moore and her mother would eat at a Mirabelle restaurant run by Doumas at the time and soon he began showing up at Moore’s school and then raped her, she said, The Mirror reported, adding that Doumas would have been 48 years old when he raped her, and he died in 1997 at age 68.

George Germanides, who ran the restaurant with Doumas, told the Sun on Sunday, “His real name was Basil and his nickname was always Val. He was a sort of silent partner of mine from 1974. He had a lot of money… I bought him out after seven years,” The Mirror reported, adding that Germanides “had no idea” if the allegations of rape were true.