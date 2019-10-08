Athens Philharmonic “Meet the Maestro” Event in Manhattan (Vid)

NEW YORK – On October 7, guests had the opportunity to Meet the Maestro of the Athens Philharmonic at the Four Seasons’ Ty Bar in Midtown Manhattan. Maestro Yiannis Hadjiloizou, the founder, chairman, artistic and music director of the newly-formed Athens Philharmonic spoke about the upcoming Carnegie Hall debut which takes place on October 10.

The proceeds of this performance, conducted by Maestro Hadjiloizou, will benefit the reconstruction of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine which was destroyed …