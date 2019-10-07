TNH’s ‘My Greece’ Photo Contest Results and Prizes!

NEW YORK – Thank you to all who participated in this year’s “My Greece” Photo Contest.
Participants were asked to send The National Herald a unique photo from their vacations in Greece. We received many photos from our readers’ favorite beaches, churches and villages – all of which showcased the unique beauty of Greece.
Without further ado, below please find the 10 photos and their associated prizes!
First Prize: Weekend in a Comfort Villa at Diles & Rinies Luxury Hotel Villas in Tinos for 4 people. (May and September based on availability)
Second Prize: 3 days at Siphanto Mare in Faros, Siphnos (April, May, June, September based on availability)
Third Prize: Weekend at Aegean Eye in Kastro, Siphnos (April, May, June, September based on availability)
Fourth Prize: Dinner for 2 at Loi Estiatorio in New York City
Fifth Prize: Dinner for 2 at Loi Estiatorio in New York City
Sixth Prize: Dinner for 2 at Bubo restaurant in New York City
Seventh Prize: Dinner for 2 at Bubo restaurant in New York City
Eighth Prize: Gift Basket from Yolenis with Greek products
Ninth Prize: Gift Basket from Yolenis with Greek products
Tenth Prize: Gift Basket from Yolenis with Greek products
Please contact mdemeli@ekirikas.com to claim your prizes!