TNH’s ‘My Greece’ Photo Contest Results and Prizes!

NEW YORK – Thank you to all who participated in this year’s “My Greece” Photo Contest.

Participants were asked to send The National Herald a unique photo from their vacations in Greece. We received many photos from our readers’ favorite beaches, churches and villages – all of which showcased the unique beauty of Greece.

Without further ado, below please find the 10 photos and their associated prizes!

First Prize: Weekend in a Comfort Villa at Diles & Rinies Luxury Hotel Villas in Tinos for 4 people. (May and September based on availability)

Second Prize: 3 days at Siphanto Mare in Faros, Siphnos (April, May, June, September based on availability)

Third Prize: Weekend at Aegean Eye in Kastro, Siphnos (April, May, June, September based on availability)

Fourth Prize: Dinner for 2 at Loi Estiatorio in New York City

Fifth Prize: Dinner for 2 at Loi Estiatorio in New York City

Sixth Prize: Dinner for 2 at Bubo restaurant in New York City

Seventh Prize: Dinner for 2 at Bubo restaurant in New York City

Eighth Prize: Gift Basket from Yolenis with Greek products

Ninth Prize: Gift Basket from Yolenis with Greek products

Tenth Prize: Gift Basket from Yolenis with Greek products

Please contact mdemeli@ekirikas.com to claim your prizes!