TNH’s ‘My Greece’ Photo Contest Results and Prizes!

By TNH Staff October 7, 2019

NEW YORK – Thank you to all who participated in this year’s “My Greece” Photo Contest.

Participants were asked to send The National Herald a unique photo from their vacations in Greece. We received many photos from our readers’ favorite beaches, churches and villages – all of which showcased the unique beauty of Greece.

Without further ado, below please find the 10 photos and their associated prizes!

First Prize: Weekend in a Comfort Villa at Diles & Rinies Luxury Hotel Villas in Tinos for 4 people. (May and September based on availability)

Bill P. – Naxos

Second Prize:  3 days at Siphanto Mare in Faros, Siphnos (April, May, June, September based on availability)

Ioulia B. – Skopelos

Third Prize: Weekend at Aegean Eye in Kastro, Siphnos (April, May, June, September based on availability)

Stamatina T. – Ydra

Fourth Prize: Dinner for 2 at Loi Estiatorio in New York City

Irene K. – Syros

Fifth Prize: Dinner for 2 at Loi Estiatorio in New York City

Niki K. – Sifnos

Sixth Prize: Dinner for 2 at Bubo restaurant in New York City

Pannie T. – Skopelos

Seventh Prize: Dinner for 2 at Bubo restaurant in New York City

John B. – Andros

Eighth Prize: Gift Basket from Yolenis with Greek products

Dimitra T. – Mykonos

Ninth Prize: Gift Basket from Yolenis with Greek products

Barbara B. – Xylokastro

Tenth Prize: Gift Basket from Yolenis with Greek products

Alexandra G. – Santorini

Please contact mdemeli@ekirikas.com to claim your prizes!

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available