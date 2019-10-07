Hublot Celebrates Opening of First Boutique in Athens

ATHENS – Following the unveiling of the Hublot Classic Fusion special edition Mykonos Aerofusion Chronograph, on Mykonos last summer, the Swiss watchmaking Maison Hublot opened its first boutique in Greece on September 25. A perfect location for the brand, 3 Stadiou Street is in Syntagma Square, right in the historical center of Athens.

At the inauguration event for the sleek 30 square meters boutique featuring innovative retail technology and Pop-Art paintings portraying the iconic Hublot Big Bang watches, Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe and Gofas CEO John Gofas invited prominent personalities from the fields of media, sports, science, and art for the grand opening. Among those present were Christian Karembeu, Fay Skorda, Christos Mastoras, and Natassa Theodoridou.

Athens: the city that gave birth to the fundamental democratic processes, created the first paths of scientific discourse and defined the concept of fine arts. Athens of ancient history, ancient civilization and the Acropolis – a monument of unique architectural perfection and beauty, since the golden age of Pericles has been a synonym of culture as both an icon and an architectural wonder.

In this modern metropolis, overflowing with vibrancy, color and energy under the blue Attic sky, the first Hublot Boutique in Greece, in the center of Athens at Stadiou Street, fits perfectly.

Hublot opened its first boutique in Paris in 2007, on Rue Saint-Honoré. Since then, the luxury watch brand has continued to grow and develop, and now has a strong presence across the globe. Located in some of the finest streets and most prestigious districts in the world, all the Hublot boutiques are being continuously reinvented. It was therefore now time to be present in the city of the seven hills.

For those interested, the Mykonos models are priced at $17,700.

More information is available online: hublot.com.