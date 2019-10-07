New Casual Greek Restaurant Opens at Time Out Market in Boston

BOSTON – Greek Street, a new casual Greek restaurant opens October 7 at Time Out Market, the food hall in Fenway, 401 Park Drive in Boston. James Beard Award-winning chef Jody Adams and her partners Eric Papachristos and Jon Mendez, the team from Saloniki, the fast-casual Greek restaurant which opened in March 2016 in the area, are bringing even more of the flavors of Greece to Boston with their new venture, Eater Boston reported.

The team was inspired by their visits to Greece, the classic street foods, as well as homemade meals they shared while there, Eater Boston reported. The menu includes spanakopita, citrus-marinated swordfish souvlaki, pork schnitzel with Greek herbs, and of course, salad topped with feta.

In a Time Out Market Boston press release, Chef Adams said, “Great food no longer depends on a fine dining environment and white tablecloth formality. Greek Street will offer guests a fine-casual experience and traditional Greek dishes full of simple and natural flavors and prepared with fresh and exceptional ingredients. I can’t wait to offer our mouth-watering dishes at Time Out Market Boston alongside the city’s most outstanding culinary talent.”

Didier Souillat, CEO of Time Out Market, commented, “Jody Adams is one of Boston’s most celebrated chefs. We have been dedicated to bringing her to Time Out Market Boston right from the beginning and we are very excited that she will now join our curated mix of the city’s top chefs and restaurateurs. It is our mission to showcase the best of Boston under one roof and an incredible range of food to choose from, so we regularly offer our guests something new to give them another great reason to keep coming back. It is truly exciting to welcome Chef Jody Adams and her Greek Street team to Time Out Market Boston—I know our guests will love the outstanding food they will serve.”

Chef Adams has truly left a mark on Boston’s culinary identity. For over twenty years she helmed Cambridge’s celebrated fine dining institution Rialto; in 2011 she opened the award-winning TRADE; in 2016, Porto followed with its mouth-watering Mediterranean cuisine, quickly becoming a local favorite just like fast-casual Greek restaurant Saloniki, which opened in the same year. Now she will bring Saloniki spinoff Greek Street to Time Out Market Boston with partners Papachristos, who grew up in Greece and joined forces with Adams in 2011, and Mendez, hospitality and operations expert, and co-founder of Saloniki.

Greek Street opens at 11 AM daily and will be a permanent addition to the food hall.

More information is available online: https://www.timeoutmarket.com/boston/.