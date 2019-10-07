Hudson Odysseus AHEPA Chapter 545 Moving Forward

MIDDLETOWN, NY – Hudson Odysseus Chapter 545 in Middletown, NY has been moving ahead, expanding its membership, and raising money for the Greek School at the Middletown Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church. The relatively new chapter has entered its second year of existence.

During their first year, they concentrated on adding to their membership, and began to raise funds for the purchase of needed AHEPA materials and raising money for the church’s Greek School. The goal was to raise enough funds to cover the cost of Greek School tuition for the students with the intent that this would increase enrollment and help teach our kids the value of Hellenism and their Greek heritage. The chapter was able to present the Greek School with a check towards achieving this purpose.

Chapter 545 is currently exploring ideas for fundraisers targeting both the Greek and non-Greek communities, which include a Taverna Cigar Night, another Glendi, and a Pony Ride/Petting Zoo event. Planning ahead, the chapter is looking forward to hosting another bus trip to next year’s Greek Independence Day Parade which will hopefully include the chapter members and any interested parishioners from Holy Cross in addition to other local Greek churches.

Hudson Odysseus AHEPA Chapter 545 Secretary Tony Vikos presented a plaque to Past President Chris Pavlidis in appreciation for his service to the chapter as the founding president, and for all the work he did to successfully establish the chapter.