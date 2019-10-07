Hudson Odysseus AHEPA Chapter 545 Moving Forward

By TNH Staff October 7, 2019

Left to right: Hudson Odysseus AHEPA Chapter 545 Secretary Tony Vikos, George Giagiakos, John Anagnostou, Nicholas Michalas, Emmanuel Skouloudis, President Tony Danas, George Kalogiannis, and Vice President George Molfetas. Photo: Tony Danas

MIDDLETOWN, NY – Hudson Odysseus Chapter 545 in Middletown, NY has been moving ahead, expanding its membership, and raising money for the Greek School at the Middletown Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church. The relatively new chapter has entered its second year of existence.

During their first year, they concentrated on adding to their membership, and began to raise funds for the purchase of needed AHEPA materials and raising money for the church’s Greek School. The goal was to raise enough funds to cover the cost of Greek School tuition for the students with the intent that this would increase enrollment and help teach our kids the value of Hellenism and their Greek heritage. The chapter was able to present the Greek School with a check towards achieving this purpose.

Left to right: Past Chapter President Chris Pavlidis and President Tony Danas. Photo: Tony Danas

Chapter 545 is currently exploring ideas for fundraisers targeting both the Greek and non-Greek communities, which include a Taverna Cigar Night, another Glendi, and a Pony Ride/Petting Zoo event. Planning ahead, the chapter is looking forward to hosting another bus trip to next year’s Greek Independence Day Parade which will hopefully include the chapter members and any interested parishioners from Holy Cross in addition to other local Greek churches.

Hudson Odysseus AHEPA Chapter 545 Secretary Tony Vikos presented a plaque to Past President Chris Pavlidis in appreciation for his service to the chapter as the founding president, and for all the work he did to successfully establish the chapter.

Left to right: Hudson Odysseus AHEPA 545 Past Chapter President Chris Pavlidis was presented with a plaque by Secretary Tony Vikos. Photo: Tony Danas
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available