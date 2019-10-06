Hydrocarbon Exploration will be Conducted in More Than 30 Areas

ATHENS – More than 30 areas for hydrocarbon exploration have been identified in the Ionian Sea and the sea area west and south of Crete.

The map of “plots” was presented by Hellenic Hydrocarbon Resources Management Managing Director Yiannis Basias at an energy conference on the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Parliament has ratified the agreement with Total, ExxonMobil and Hellenic Petroleum consortium for the concession of exploration in southwest Crete and west Crete, the agreement with the Hellenic Petroleum and Repsol consortium for the concession of exploration in the Ionian sea area and the agreement with Hellenic Petroleum for the concession of exploration in the sea area “Area 10 Ionian Sea” (Kyparissia Gulf).