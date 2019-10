The Archaeological Museum of Chania is expected to open in 2021, stated on Saturday Culture Minister Lina Mendoni that is visiting the island of Crete.

After her tour to the museum Mendoni stated “our target is the museum to open as soon as possible”.

The schedule is the museum to open in the spring of 2021 but Mendoni said that they will try to accelerate the works in order for the museum to be ready to open in January 2021.