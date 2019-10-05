Defence Min Panagiotopoulos Meets with US Sec of State Pompeo

ATHENS – Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos welcomed on Saturday at the military camp “Papagou” in Athens visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

According to a ministry announcement, Greece and USA’s volition for the further strengthening of their cooperation in the sectors of defence and safety was reaffirmed at Panagiotopoulos and Pompeo’s meeting. In parallel, they underlined their wish for the enhancement of the bilateral cooperation for the promotion of safety and stability in the eastern Mediterranean as well as for the effective addressing of the common provocations and threats in the wider region.

Additionally, the two officials discussed the prospects and opportunities created by the new Greek-US agreement (MDCA) for the deepening of the bilateral collaboration in defence and technical defence sector with emphasis on the role and the development prospects of the Hellenic Defence Industry and the US investments in infrastructures and supplies with aim this project to be also beneficial for the national economy.

Panagiotopoulos, said the announcement, made a special reference to the Greek initiatives for the development of trilateral forms of regional defence cooperation with countries of the region with aim the safety, the stability and the prosperity of the countries of the region.