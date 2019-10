ATHENS – A mother of an inmate who brought him narcotics hidden inside souvlakis and frozen meat during prison visiting hours, was arrested on Friday by staff at Korydallos prison.

The woman had concealed two separate small wraps of cannabis weighing a total of 47 grams inside souvlakis, and a larger quantity of cannabis, split in eight wraps totaling 201 grams, concealed inside frozen meat.

Her son has been held at Korydallos prison on robbery charges since the start of 2019.