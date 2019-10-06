PM Mitsotakis Discusses New Turkish Violation with Cyprus President Anastasiades

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed Turkey’s new illegal activity at a licensed segment of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone, in a telephone conversation with Cyprus Republic President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday night, government spokesman Stelios Petsas confirmed to Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA).

The two leaders discussed Turkey’s violation and decided on coordinated actions and protests both to European institutions and to the United Nations.

Petsas also noted that close cooperation and full coordination between Cyprus and Greece continues at all levels, which was also reaffirmed in a written statement by Cypriot government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou after the statesmen’s conversation.