FM Dendias to Meet with Visiting U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo

ATHENS – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will welcome U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Athens on Friday.

On Saturday at 12:30 there will be a meeting at the foreign ministry, during which the two top officials will discuss issues of bilateral and regional interest.

Με μεγάλη χαρά υποδέχθηκα τον Υπουργό Εξωτερικών των ΗΠΑ @SecPompeo στην πρώτη του επίσκεψη στην Ελλάδα. @GreeceMFA @StateDept pic.twitter.com/s2vmSQAmdQ — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) October 4, 2019

Additionally, Dendias and Pompeo are going to sign a Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA).

The two officials will make statements to the press at 14:20 on Saturday.