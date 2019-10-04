PM Mitsotakis Discusses Fiscal Prospects, Primary Surplus Targets with Moscovici

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday received European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici at the Maximos Mansion.

According to an announcement, the two top officials discussed the progress made in the implementation of reforms for the support of growth and the creation of new and well-paid jobs.

In parallel, they discussed fiscal prospects and primary surplus targets.

Finally, Mitsotakis thanked Moscovici for his support to Greece at crucial moments.